Apple could be coming for your Nest Hub with the HomePad

TL;DR A leak suggests Apple’s long-rumored “HomePod with a display” will launch this year as the “HomePad.”

Per previous leaks, the HomePad smart home hub could feature a touchscreen, camera, rechargeable battery, and Apple Intelligence support.

This new device could offer a touch-friendly smart home hub interface and challenge existing ecosystems like Google Home.

Over the past several months, we’ve seen plenty of exasperated smart home owners frustrated by how their once-functional Google Home-centered smart home appears to be getting dumber and dumber over time. Simple commands break at random, leaving users annoyed and disappointed. Many are keen to jump ship, but the alternatives aren’t too great either. This could change in the coming months, as a new leak has reiterated Apple’s intention to compete in the smart home space.

Analyst Jeff Pu has shared an expected Apple Product Timeline note with investors (h/t Jukanlosreve on X). For 2025, the analyst expects Apple to release the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. No AirPods release is expected for this year, but a “HomePad 6-inch” is noted in the Other category.

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a “HomePod with a display,” but this seems to be the first time we’re hearing a marketing moniker associated with the product. Apple has neither confirmed the product’s existence nor its name, but calling it the HomePad makes a lot of sense — it’s a mix between the iPad and the HomePod, and the “Home” moniker firmly places it as a smart display rather than an iPad variant. The naming here also indicates that the device will have a 6-inch display, though some leaks in the past have suggested a 7-inch display. Either way, this could be smaller than the iPad mini’s 8.3-inch display.

Previous leaks have suggested that this “HomePod with a display,” aka the “HomePad,” will launch in Q3 2025. Apple is rumored to be working on a specialized interface for smart home functions. Other features expected on the device include a camera, a rechargeable battery, and support for Apple Intelligence.

Jeff Pu’s leak also mentions that we could see the Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods Pro 3, and the Vision Pro 2 in 2026. For 2027 and beyond, Apple’s plans are said to include an Apple Watch with blood monitoring, a cheaper Vision Air, and smart glasses.

Apple’s entry into the smart display segment will hopefully bring more options to exasperated Google Home users. While switching a smart home across ecosystems is a monumental task, it’s not impossible, especially for people who are frustrated enough. Apple’s HomePod only gave users the option of using Siri for voice commands and then defaulting to their iPhones or iPads to control their smart home, so this upcoming HomePod device will add another touch-friendly interaction medium for smart homes, one that is intended to excel at the job. Even if users don’t jump at the option, the product will undoubtedly add competition in the smart speaker space, forcing the current players to pick up the slack.

