Apple accidentally helps promote Samsung’s new foldable

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple support account accidentally posted a Galaxy Z Flip 7 promo video on Weibo.

The post was quickly deleted, but not before it was spotted and shared by others.

You don’t expect to see Apple promoting Samsung’s latest phone from its official accounts, but that’s apparently what happened on Chinese social media. In a moment that would make any brand manager cringe, the official Apple Support Weibo account accidentally shared a promotional video for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to leaker Ice Universe on X, the post was quickly taken down — but not before it was spotted and shared elsewhere. It’s unclear how the blunder happened, but it likely came down to someone on the social team uploading the wrong content. Needless to say, it wasn’t a good look for Apple.

It’s all the more unfortunate given that Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone still appears to be more than a year away. The so-called iPhone Fold is expected to launch in the second half of 2026, with leaks pointing to a 7.8-inch inner display and a compact 5.5-inch cover screen, which would be significantly smaller than what Samsung offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched earlier this month. It sports a 6.9-inch main screen, a 4.1-inch cover display, and Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 processor. The phone also brings design refinements, AI-powered features, and longer battery life, all while maintaining its predecessor’s $1,099 starting price.

