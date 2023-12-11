Samsung may be preparing for Apple's first foldable devices

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Display may have reorganized to improve the efficiency of its foldable display development.

The move is believed to be in anticipation of Apple’s first foldable products.

Apple could be considering using Samsung’s display technology for its foldables.

Samsung Display is one of Apple’s main display suppliers. In fact, it provides many of the OLED screens made for the iPhone 15 series. A new report suggests Samsung Display expects Apple will call on it again, but this time for its first foldable devices.

According to The Elec, Samsung Display has reorganized its Apple business team in an attempt to improve the efficiency of its foldable display development. The report claims that Samsung is focused on strengthening its capabilities to respond to Apple’s foldable display needs.

Allegedly, both Samsung Display and LG Display are working on projects for Apple’s foldable devices. Among these projects may be a panel that’s 20.25 inches. There’s no information in the report that specifies if this size relates to a certain product or production process.

There have been rumors that Apple has been working on foldable devices as early as 2016. However, there was nothing to suggest that Apple would turn to Samsung for its needs. But this reorganization suggests that Samsung anticipates that Apple will rely on it for its foldable panels.

