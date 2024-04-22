Apple's not-so-FineWoven accessory line may soon be discontinued

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has reportedly halted the production of its FineWoven accessory line following months of customer complaints.

The company may be looking into a new alternative that is more durable than FineWoven’s material quality.

While it’s still unclear what the upcoming material could be, it almost certainly won’t be genuine leather.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series last September, Apple discontinued its leather-made accessories in favor of a new FineWoven material. While the two iPhone case variants share the same $59 price tag, their look, feel, and longevity don’t quite match. As a result, customers and reviewers have been voicing their frustrations on online platforms for months, and Apple may have finally listened.

According to leaker Kosutami, Apple has stopped and removed the production line for its FineWoven accessories. The company is reportedly shifting to a new material due to FineWoven’s bad durability.

It’s unclear what the new material could be at this point, but it’s safe to assume that it won’t be genuine leather.

For those unfamiliar, FineWoven products, unlike their leather predecessors, scratch easily, don’t age well, and lack the premium grip. I’ve personally used both accessory variants and can attest to FineWoven’s low-grade build. In fact, as I unboxed my brand-new FineWoven iPhone case, I discovered an existing, permanent scratch on it. That’s not to mention the dull, matte surface that looks cheap compared to the glossy leather.

Considering that we’re halfway through the current iPhone cycle, it’s safe to assume that the new leather alternative will debut alongside the iPhone 16 series in the fall. Until then, the company will likely continue selling its FineWoven cases, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag keychains.

We’ve asked Apple for a statement and will update this article when we hear back.

