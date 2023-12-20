Apple Card, Pay, and Wallet not working? You're not alone (Update: Resolved)

Update, December 20, 2023 (11:20 AM ET): Apple’s System Status page now says that the issues with Apple Card, Cash, Pay, and Wallet have been resolved.

Original article, December 20, 2023 (10:35 AM ET): If you tried using one of Apple’s financial services today — like Apple Cash or Apple Card — you might have encountered some problems. If you did, you’re not the only one unable to use these services.