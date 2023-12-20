Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apple Card, Pay, and Wallet not working? You're not alone (Update: Resolved)
- Some users were having issues with Apple’s financial services.
- Apple confirmed that the outage affected Apple Pay, Card, Cash, and Wallet.
- The outage has now been resolved.
Update, December 20, 2023 (11:20 AM ET): Apple’s System Status page now says that the issues with Apple Card, Cash, Pay, and Wallet have been resolved.
Original article, December 20, 2023 (10:35 AM ET): If you tried using one of Apple’s financial services today — like Apple Cash or Apple Card — you might have encountered some problems. If you did, you’re not the only one unable to use these services.
Some users began reporting issues with Apple’s financial services early this morning. The tech giant has since confirmed that there is an outage affecting some users and has said it is investigating the issue.
On the company’s System Status page, it appears the outage affects all of Apple’s financial services. That means Apple Card, Apple Cash, Apple Wallet, and Apple Pay are all down at the moment.
The outage was seemingly discovered sometime around 5:15 A.M., according to the status page. It’s unknown what is causing the outage and there are no estimates on when Apple expects these services to go back up.
Stay tuned to Android Authority, we will update this article with more information as it comes.