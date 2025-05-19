iPhone users might finally get a taste of Android’s assistant freedom

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is said to be working on allowing users to ditch Siri in favor of third-party digital assistants to comply with EU regulations.

Users will soon be able to set alternatives like Gemini and ChatGPT as their digital assistants, instead of Siri.

This freedom mimics Android’s long-standing openness, but Apple could only make the changes in regions where it is legally mandated to do so.

Apple’s walled garden approach to its software ecosystem is a boon and a curse. While users are relatively safer within this walled garden, they are also bereft of the benefits of an open ecosystem. This difference is best highlighted when you compare iOS vs Android, where users can try out and choose default apps for several core system functions. With AI now taking centre stage, iPhone users are stuck with a lackluster Siri, but that could soon change, and you can thank the European Union for it.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is opening up its operating systems again to meet European Union regulations. For the first time, users will soon be able to switch from Siri as their default voice assistant to third-party options. The report further notes that unless Apple steps up its game, many users will make the switch.

Since the report mentions “operating systems,” it’s fair to presume that this change will not only extend to iOS but also other operating systems like iPadOS and macOS. Thus, users will finally be free to replace Siri with other voice assistants, like Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta’s Meta AI, Anthropic’s Claude, and others.

However, it is important to remember that Apple has begrudgingly abided by EU regulations, making changes only to the extent and only in regions as required by regulations. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Apple made the change only for the EU while not giving other regions like the US the same freedom of choice.

Like practically everything else, Android users have been able to change the default digital assistant. You only need to navigate to Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital Assistant app to select from your installed options on an Android device. This helps users take the most advantage of competition in the AI space, as they aren’t held hostage to any particular assistant. If they prefer ChatGPT over Gemini, they can set ChatGPT as the default assistant on Android. This freedom is much appreciated, and Apple fans will soon get a taste of it.

