Apple could soon discontinue one of its most ridiculous products

TL;DR Apple introduced its Lightning to headphone jack dongle when it launched the iPhone 7 eight years ago.

The dongle is currently unavailable to buy from many Apple Stores worldwide, which suggests imminent discontinuation.

Apple continues to sell its USB-C to headphone jack dongle, so those with newer iPhones need not worry.

In 2016, Apple kickstarted its wireless audio playback era by “courageously” introducing the first iPhone without a headphone jack — alongside the original AirPods. To soften the blow, the tech overlord included a Lightning to headphone jack adapter in the iPhone 7’s box. While iPhones beyond the X model stopped bundling the official accessory for free, Apple continued selling it on its website for $9. This may be coming to an end, though, as Apple could discontinue the Lightning to headphone jack dongle in the near future.

Apple Stores in many regions around the world, including the US, Canada, and Australia, have marked the Lightning to headphone jack dongle as sold out. The product, however, continues to be available in some other countries, such as France. MacRumors states that the Cupertino firm potentially plans to kill the accessory soon.

Given that Apple still sells Lightning iPhones, including the SE 3 and non-Pro 14 models, killing the adapter now would be a bit strange. It may make more sense for the company to wait till next fall — when its entire iPhone line retires the Lightning port.

For reference, Apple sells a USB-C variant of this headphone jack dongle, catering to iPhone 16 and 15 users. So, wired earbud enthusiasts using one of the newer iPhones have nothing to worry about. The potential discontinuation will solely impact Lightning users.

It’s worth noting that MacRumors falsely predicted that Apple would retire its wired earbuds (EarPods) a couple of months ago. So, the Lightning to headphone jack dongle may similarly live on if the report’s assumptions don’t materialize. Ultimately, we won’t know for sure until the iPhone maker makes the potential move official.

