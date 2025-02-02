Apple reportedly has a new iCloud feature codenamed 'Confetti' set to debut this week

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple may be planning to launch a new event invite feature as early as this week.

The feature is codenamed “Confetti” and could be part of a broader revamp of the Calendar app.

It’s reported that this will be an iCloud feature and it’s tied to iOS 18.3.

If you’re an iPhone user and you’re not a fan of Apple’s Calendar app, a revamp may be on the way. This revamp could be spearheaded by the release of a new event invite feature.

In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, he reveals that Apple is planning to launch an iCloud-based events and invite service. This feature is known internally as “Confetti” and is designed to be a “new way to invite people to parties, functions and meetings.”

There aren’t really any details about how the feature will work. However, it’s said that Apple may be set to launch the feature as early as this week. Confetti is apparently tied to iCloud and iOS 18.3, which just rolled out publicly last week. This update also allows users to opt out of Apple Intelligence.

Gurman mentions that Apple has long wanted to revamp its Calendar app. He surmises that Confetti may be part of a broader effort to begin this revamp.

Speaking of calendar apps, we recently discovered that Google Calendar on Android may soon let you invite new users to view your calendar directly from the app. This is currently only possible when using Calendar on the web. Google may also be planning to give the app a visual makeover.

