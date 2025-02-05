The best phone protection policy is now more expensive than ever

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has raised the prices of its monthly AppleCare Plus subscription plans for iPhones in the US.

The monthly subscription plans now cost 50 cents more for all iPhone models.

The price hike does not affect fixed annual plans, which are only available through Apple’s online store.

Apple hiked the prices of its monthly AppleCare Plus subscription for iPhones this week. US buyers will now have to pay 50 cents more to get extended warranty, free repairs, and technical support for their devices.

The standard AppleCare Plus plan for the iPhone 16 will now set you back $10.49 instead of $9.99 a month. The 50-cent increase applies to all currently available iPhone models and affects both standard plans and AppleCare Plus with theft and Loss protection plans.

The price increase comes as Apple shifts focus from offering fixed-term plans for AppleCare Plus to a subscription-based model that automatically renews monthly or annually. MacRumors reports that the company has already phased out one-time purchase plans in retail stores. However, buyers can still grab them from the company’s online store for the time being.

Interestingly, the recent hike doesn’t affect prices of the fixed-term plans, service fees, deductibles, or AppleCare Plus plans for iPad, Mac, and other devices. If you’ve just bought yourself a shiny new iPhone and have been considering getting an AppleCare Plus subscription, you should grab the two-year plan from the company’s website instead of the monthly subscription. The fixed-term plan will cost more upfront, but it’s the more economical choice if you plan on using your new phone for at least two years.

AppleCare Plus is inarguably the industry’s best device protection plan, and alternatives from brands like Samsung and Google don’t even come close to the level of service it offers. However, it’s always been a bit pricey, and the recent hike, coupled with Apple’s decision to switch to a subscription-based model, could result in fewer buyers opting for its benefits.

