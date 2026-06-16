Apple's camera-equipped AirPods could launch alongside the foldable iPhone

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods will launch in late 2027.

Sources say the original plan was to launch in 2026, but the company’s struggles with AI delayed the deadline.

It’s believed these AirPods launch around the same time as Apple’s foldable iPhone.

Apple has a slate of new products currently under development, from smart glasses to a Google Nest Hub-like rival. However, the one we’ve probably heard the most about is the company’s camera-equipped AirPods. The last time these earbuds were in the news, we learned that they had reached the late stages of development. A new report now gives us an idea of when to expect them.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans on launching its camera-equipped AirPods in late 2027. Sources close to the matter tell the outlet that the original plan was to launch in 2026. However, that deadline was delayed due to Apple’s struggles with developing AI software.

As a refresher, the cameras in these AirPods aren’t meant for taking photos or capturing video. Instead, their purpose is to act as Siri’s eyes, providing visual context. With these cameras, you’ll be able to ask Siri about your surroundings. For example, if you’re staring at a group of ingredients, you’ll be able to ask Siri to come up with an idea for dinner.

While it’s believed that the AirPods will launch in late 2027, that’s not a concrete launch window. Gurman states that the timing remains fluid and could change. Earlier reports have suggested that if Apple is unhappy with the quality of these visual intelligence features, it could put the project on hold. But as of right now, it’s reported that the AirPods could make their debut around the same time as Apple’s foldable iPhone.

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