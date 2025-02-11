Apple's latest earbuds let you monitor your heart rate without a smartwatch

Zak Khan / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has launched the Powerbeats Pro 2, making them the first Apple earbuds to feature heart rate monitoring.

The new earbuds also offer active noise cancellation, better sound quality, and longer battery life.

They are available to order now for $249.99 and will hit stores on February 13.

Apple has introduced the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, a successor to its popular workout earbuds. While the new model brings a host of refinements, its most notable feature is the inclusion of built-in heart rate monitoring, making it the first Apple product to incorporate this functionality.

We had previously reported that Apple is working on bringing heart rate tracking to its future AirPods, but the feature has made its way to the Beats lineup first. The Powerbeats Pro 2 use LED optical sensors that pulse light 100 times per second to measure heart rate.

According to Apple, the data is shared with several third-party fitness apps, including Peloton, Runna, Nike Run Club, Slopes, Ladder, and Open. However, at launch, the feature will not work with Apple Fitness Plus, though users will be able to access their heart rate data through the Apple Health app.

Apple says the technology behind the heart rate sensor has been adapted from the Apple Watch but has been redesigned specifically for use in earbuds. The system reportedly gathers readings from both earbuds and applies a custom algorithm to filter out movement-related inaccuracies. We’ve previously seen Sennheiser and Anker launch earbuds with heart rate monitoring, so it’ll be interesting to see if Apple’s implementation fares better.

What’s new with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Beyond heart rate tracking, the Powerbeats Pro 2 introduce several other improvements. Apple says the ear hooks have been redesigned for a more secure and comfortable fit. The earbuds are also 20% lighter than the previous model, which should make them more comfortable for extended workouts.

In terms of audio, Apple claims that the Powerbeats Pro 2 offer better sound quality thanks to a custom-designed dual-layer transducer and a new venting system that aims to improve bass response while keeping audio clear. The earbuds also support Adaptive EQ, which will adjust the sound profile automatically based on the shape of the user’s ear.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is also present on the new Powerbeats, which adapts in real-time to environmental noise and the shape of the ear. A Transparency Mode allows outside sound to pass through, making it easier for users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed.

Battery life has also seen an improvement. Apple states that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will last up to 10 hours per charge with noise canceling turned off (and up to 8 hours with ANC on), with the charging case providing an additional 35 hours, bringing the total to 45 hours of playback. The case itself has been shrunk by 33% compared to the previous generation and now supports wireless charging, a first for the Powerbeats lineup.

As with most Apple products, the Powerbeats Pro 2 offer deeper integration with iPhones, though they are compatible with Android as well. Apple users will get features like Personalized Spatial Audio, as well as Siri voice activation and Find My support. Android users, on the other hand, will miss out on some of these ecosystem-specific features but will still be able to use fast pairing and firmware updates through the Beats app.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are available to order now for $249.99 and come in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange colorways. The earbuds will begin shipping and appear in stores starting February 13, 2025.

