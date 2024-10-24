iOS is making permanently ditching the first-party app store easier than Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18.2 beta introduces a change that allows iPhone users in the EU to uninstall the App Store.

Apple has introduced this change in compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

On Android, users have to rely on ADB or rooting their devices to uninstall the Play Store.

Apple recently rolled out the first beta build of iOS 18.2 with a new batch of Apple Intelligence features. The update also introduces a change that allows iPhone users in the EU to uninstall native apps, like Camera, Safari, Messages, and Photos, and even remove the App Store from their devices. In addition, it adds a new hub in Settings that lets users easily change default apps for messaging, calling, email, browser, keyboards, and more.

Apple has introduced these changes in compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (via 9to5Mac), which requires companies like Apple and Google to allow users to remove preinstalled apps from their devices and use third-party alternatives to the default apps on their respective operating systems. While Google does let Android users remove preinstalled apps from their devices and change default apps, it doesn’t offer an easy way to uninstall the Play Store.

Android users can disable the Play Store from the device settings, but this doesn’t remove the app from their device. To completely uninstall the Play Store, users have to enable USB debugging, connect their devices to a computer, and issue the uninstall command via ADB. Alternatively, users can root their devices to uninstall the Play Store and other system apps.

Either way, the process isn’t as straightforward as removing the App Store on iOS. It’s unclear if Google plans to introduce a simpler method for uninstalling the Play Store. Since the DMA only requires companies to “not prevent end users from un-installing any software applications on their operating system,” Google is technically in compliance and doesn’t have to offer a more straightforward solution.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments