Everyone hates this tone-deaf iPad Pro ad, and we can see why

TL;DR Apple has posted a controversial ad featuring a hydraulic press crushing art equipment to create the new iPad Pro M4.

Internet users have mostly negative opinions about this ad, as they find it disrespectful toward creatives and their art.

Apple and controversy go hand in hand. From killing the headphone jack to embracing the 60Hz refresh rate on many of its flagship devices — the company is no stranger to questionable decisions. Its latest oopsie comes in the form of a controversial iPad Pro M4 ad, which has triggered people across the internet.

Titled Crush!, the advertisement features paint buckets, a piano, a retro arcade game, and other old-school artistic equipment being crushed by a hydraulic press. The iPad Pro M4 then emerges, symbolizing how it can handle a wide range of creative and entertainment tasks — despite its competitively slim design.

This execution has naturally triggered people, especially creators who have been particularly struggling in recent times. With the ongoing AI boom, many have lost their jobs and are struggling to fit into the evolving art market. Having a lifeless weight completely crush these people’s tools, only for a machine to emerge, strongly resembles the era we live in.

In Apple’s defense, some users have speculated that the new video is a bookend to the iconic 1984 ad. In the original advertisement, a radiant person destroys the machine in a dull, dystopian setting. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro ad inverts the factors and has the machine crush the vibrant art equipment.

Personally, when I first saw the iPad Pro ad, I didn’t really overanalyze it. It’s a compelling statement that, by design, is meant to reflect how powerful the new iPad is. The raw imagery is there to trigger a reaction in the viewer. However, after reading some of the replies to Tim Cook’s tweet, I can now see how distasteful this ad may seem.

What do you think about the controversial iPad Pro ad? Let us know in the comments.

