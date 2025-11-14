Stop losing your stuff! The Apple AirTag is cheaper than ever

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Do you keep losing your stuff? I do! This is why I decided to invest in multiple Apple AirTag trackers, and you should too. Especially right now, when you can get one at a price we’ve never seen before. It’s just $18! Buy the Apple AirTag for just $18 ($11 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s the pack with a single AirTag. Alternatively, you can also purchase the 4-Pack for $64.99.

First things first, we really only recommend the Apple AirTag to Apple device users. This is because this accessory really only works with the brand’s own devices. You can’t even set up an AirTag without an Apple mobile device, be it an iPhone or an iPad. These can be lifesavers if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem, though.

I can no longer live without these. The Apple AirTag can be attached to anything. This may include your keys, wallet, a bag, or any other personal belongings. Once set up, you can track its location using Apple’s Find My application. What makes these special is that they are located with the help of the Apple network. This means the location will be updated whenever an Apple device is near it. Just think of how many iPhones are out there!

Once you’re within close proximity to the AirTag, you can use UWB to determine its exact location. If you need some extra help, you can also make it beep.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

It’s a bit of a bummer that it has no rechargeable battery, but that will hardly be a problem. The CR2032 is estimated to keep it alive for about a year, and CR2032 coin batteries are very cheap and readily available in almost any store.

This record-low price is brand new, even if only by a dollar. Go get your Apple AirTag for just $18 bucks. It’s still a better deal if you opt for the $64.99 4-pack, but we understand that not everyone needs that many.

By the way, if you have an Android phone (or simply want to check other options), here’s our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives.

Follow