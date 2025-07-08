Deal: Get 4 Apple AirTag trackers for just $64.99

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Do you keep losing your stuff? If you have an iPhone, you should definitely invest in some Apple AirTag trackers. Right now, they are at a low price of $64.99 for a 4-pack! Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64.99 ($34.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind this is not officially part of Prime Day (though likely influenced by it). As such, you need no Amazon Prime subscription to access this deal. Just throw it in your cart and check out!

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Amazon Save $34.01

This is not exactly a record-low price for the Apple AirTag 4-Pack, but it gets really close! We’ve previously seen it go for just 50 cents less than today. Of course, today’s offer is still hot, and it’s one of the best times to stock up on Apple AirTags.

These little trackers have saved my life! Or at least that is the way it feels. There is no feeling as gut-wrenching as the thought of losing your keys, wallet, purse, backpack, or any other personal valuables. Apple AirTags can be attached to such belongings, and then you can use the Apple Find My app to track their location.

Just keep in mind that we would only recommend these to Apple users. This is because they really only support Apple devices. You can’t even set one up without an Apple device. And yes, Android users can interact with them, but in a very limited way. You can use the Tracker Detect app to see if someone is spying on you, pretty much.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, though, you will love these. You can easily find them on a map. And once you’re closer to the AirTag, you can use UWB to pinpoint its exact location. It’s also possible to make it beep, which is convenient for those times when it’s stuck deep inside your couch cushions.

What really makes these special, and has differentiated AirTags from the competition for a long time, is the fact that they take advantage of the Apple network to locate them. Essentially, any iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices that get close to it will update the current location. There are plenty of Apple devices out there!

I wish these were rechargeable, as I actually just lost an AirTag and couldn’t find it because its battery was dead! That is totally my fault, though, as I did get multiple low-battery notifications and slacked off on replacing it. Battery life won’t be an issue if you’re a bit more responsible than me, though. Battery life is estimated at around a year! It uses CR2032 coin batteries, which are cheap and easy to find at any store.

This deal comes just in time, as I was about to buy some anyway. I already placed my order. Will you?

Oh, and if you want something similar to AirTags but have an Android phone, here is a list of our favorite Apple AirTag alternatives