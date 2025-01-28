Deal: Apple AirTag 4-Pack falls back to $69.99

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

If you missed the last all-time low price on the Apple AirTag 4-Pack, the deal is live again, so it is your time to get your trackers at a great price. The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is currently 29% off, slashing the price to just $69.99. Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $69.99

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can get it for the same price at Best Buy. This is a bundle with four AirTags. If you want to buy a single AirTag, it costs $22.99 right now.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Amazon Save $29.01

Fancy technology like smartphones, tablets, and computers is fun, but sometimes, it is the accessories that really help you in your daily life. Such is the case for Apple AirTags. These little trackers can attach to anything and help you locate your valuables whenever you lose them.

I use Apple AirTags to keep tabs on my keys, wallet, backpack, and other items. I swear, they have saved my life countless times! Once set up, you can use the Apple Find My app to find your AirTags and whatever they are attached to. You can also make them beep, or use UWB to find their exact location once you are closer to the Apple AirTag.

There is one major downside to Apple AirTags, though. These are exclusive to Apple products, such as iPhones and iPads. You can’t even set them up without an Apple device. There is an official Tracker Detect app for Android users, but its main purpose is to help you find AirTags that may be spying on you.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, though, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack will be a superb acquisition. These trackers are so good mainly because they rely on Apple’s network, which is huge. Think of how many people out there own Apple devices! All of these will help locate your AirTags whenever they come within proximity to them.

These aren’t rechargeable, which is definitely something we would like to see implemented (maybe in the next generation). That said, battery life won’t be something you’ll really have to worry about often. Battery life is estimated to be up to a year! You’ll get a handy notification when it’s time to replace the standard CR2032 coin battery. These are very cheap and readily available in stores.

I don’t use Apple AirTags often, but when I do, they save me from a lot of stress. This is still the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for, so take advantage of the lower cost while you can. If you want other options or use an Android phone, here’s our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives.

You might like