Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers at a record-low price

Do you keep losing your belongings? I swear it just happened to me last night. Thanks to an Apple AirTag, I was able to find out I left my keys inside the trunk. It was still a messy situation, but it would have been a much bigger problem without it. If you want in on this added peace of mind, the Apple AirTag 4-pack is at a record-low price right now! Buy the Apple AirTag 4-pack for just $64.99 ($34.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The bundle comes with four AirTag trackers, so you’re essentially getting each for about $16.25.

It’s always nice to take advantage of the Apple AirTag deals when they come around, and right now, you can save $34.01 on a bundle with four of them. This is a record-low price, so get it while you can! Just keep in mind that we only recommend this to Apple device users, as it only really works with those. Android functionality is very limited, and it is only meant to be for finding AirTags that may be spying on you.

If you can take advantage of these trackers, the premise is very simple. You can attach these to your belongings and locate them using the Apple Find My app. You can attach them to your keys, a purse, a backpack, or anything else, really.

The app will show you where all your items are, displaying them on a map. You can label each as you prefer. One of the AirTag’s main strengths is that it is tracked using the Apple network. This means that any Apple device can pinpoint its location if it gets close enough to the tracker, and we all know there is an infinity of iPhones in most places. And when you’re close to it, you can use UWB to pinpoint its exact location. If it’s very well hidden, you can also make it beep.

While I would prefer a rechargeable battery, it uses standard CR2032 batteries, and battery life is estimated at a whole year. You won’t need to swap batteries often, and they are cheap and readily available.

This deal has been available in the past, but it doesn’t come too often. Go get your Apple AirTag 4-pack while you can catch it at this price! By the way, Android users should take a look at the best Apple AirTag alternatives if they want to join the tracker fun!

