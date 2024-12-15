Apple's AirTag 2 rumored to feature an iPhone 15-level chip

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple could significantly improve the range on its next AirTag.

The AirTag 2 is rumored to have an ultra-wideband chip that’s on par with the one in the iPhone 15.

The new chip could triple the range of the previous model.

Tired of getting that “not reachable” error because you’re not close enough to your AirTag? Users may see this error less often with the next tracker from Apple as it is rumored to get a significant range boost.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has published his latest “Power On” newsletter, and in it he reveals a big improvement that could be coming to its location tracker. Apple is expected to launch a new AirTag next year and it’s reported that this product will have a new ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Gurman claims that this new chip could be just as powerful as the chip introduced in the iPhone 15.

What’s particularly notable in this report is just how much of an improvement this could be. It’s said the AirTag 2 should have a range that extends three times farther than its predecessor. For comparison, the original AirTag works at a range of about 33-98ft (10-30 meters) away with Precision Finding.

On average, most Bluetooth trackers offer a range of about 200ft (60m) away. This can also depend on the model of tracker you’re using. Tile, in particular, claims to work at a range of 100-500ft (30-152m). If this rumor is true, the AirTag 2’s effective range would bring it closer to Tile’s offerings.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments