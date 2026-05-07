Apple's camera-equipped AirPods take a big step toward launch

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods have reached the late stages of development.

Employees are already actively using prototypes internally.

The cameras are designed to capture visual data for Siri, similar to Gemini Live’s camera-feed-sharing capabilities.

Apple has long been working on AirPods that feature built-in cameras. According to a new report, the project is finally in the late stages of development and is close to reaching the last major development hurdle. However, there’s still a chance the earbuds could get delayed.

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Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods have passed a major milestone. The project has now entered a phase where prototypes are near their final design and capabilities. In fact, it’s said that the AirPods are in design validation testing (DVT), with Apple employees already actively using the prototypes internally. This is the development stage that precedes the production validation test (PVT) stage, which involves making early mass production units.

As previously reported, the cameras in these earbuds are not for taking pictures or recording video. Rather, they are there to provide Siri with visual context, or to put it as simply as possible, to act as the assistant’s eyes. Bloomberg reports that the cameras will allow you to ask Siri questions about your surroundings, like looking at ingredients and requesting the assistant to come up with an idea for dinner. In that respect, it sounds very similar to Gemini Live’s camera feed sharing feature.

However, it appears that Apple is also looking into other uses for the AI cameras. One example provided is sending you a reminder based on something that enters the camera’s sight. Another possibility offered is providing more advanced turn-by-turn directions. Additionally, there will be an LED light built into the earbuds to warn the people around you that visual data is being uploaded to the cloud.

Although this is a significant step toward an eventual launch, the outlet’s sources claim that concerns around AI elements could push the launch date further out. Apple reportedly wanted to ship the new earbuds as early as the first half of 2026, but the rollout was put on hold after delays to the revamped Siri. It’s suggested that if the Cupertino-based firm is unhappy with the quality of these visual intelligence features, the product could be put on hold again.

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