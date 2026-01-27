Apple AirPods Pro 3 drop to record-low price!

We just reported on a hot deal on the Apple AirPods Max, but not everyone needs the higher-end, larger headphones. If you want something smaller for your commutes or prefer earbuds overall, here’s another great deal for Apple users. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 just dropped to their record-low price of $199, saving you $50. Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $199 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a record-low price, so it’s still the best price we’ve seen on this model.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Apple AirPods Pro 3 Adaptive audio and enhanced ANC. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are a solid update to the Apple wireless earbuds lineup. Improved ANC, IP57 ratings, plus heart rate sensor and fitness tracking built in. There's even a hearing aid mode, and improved spatial audio. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

We see this $199 Apple AirPods Pro 3 deal show up from time to time, but it is always short-lived. You might want to take advantage of this deal while it’s around. They are still the best earbuds you can get if you are invested in the Apple ecosystem!

These earbuds are excellent. They offer impressive sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. Furthermore, the fit has been improved to fit most ears, which is always a concern with earbuds. The silicone tip helps with the fit, too, and it also improves sound isolation.

Battery life is also better, with these lasting over eight hours on a full charge. That is a massive improvement over the previous generation’s five hours and 43 minutes.

Keep in mind that these are high-end earbuds, so they have features to throw around. The only downside is that most are exclusive to Apple devices, which is why we mostly recommend these to Apple users. These capabilities include automatic device switching, personalized spatial audio with head tracking, and audio sharing with compatible Beats and Apple headphones.

All things considered, these are great earbuds, and this record-low price ensures you’re paying the best price we’ve ever witnessed. Again, considering this record-low price deal has always been short-lived, you might want to get yours quickly!

