This hot Apple AirPods Max deal will be gone tonight!

If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, there are no better headphones to get than the Apple AirPods Max. They are pricey, but right now, you can get them at a nice $119.01 discount. You’d best act quickly, though, because this rare offer ends tonight! Buy the Apple AirPods Max for just $429.99 ($119.01 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy as a “Flash Deal”. The offer ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. By the way, all color versions are equally discounted.

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Best Buy Save $119.01 Flash Deal!

At $429.99, the Apple AirPods Max are looking pretty enticing. This may not be a record-low price, but that was $399.99, and we only saw these headphones discounted that much for a short period during the holiday season. We don’t see that happening again soon, so you might want to secure this deal while you can.

Let’s start with design and construction. In perfect Apple fashion, the design is clean and metallic, but you can get a bit playful by picking one of the more fun colors, which there are plenty of. They also feel solidly built and are very comfortable, making them a great option for long listening sessions.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Of course, sound quality and ANC performance are outstanding, and these compete only with the best in this department. Battery life is also pretty decent at about 21 hours per charge.

Just keep in mind that this is an Apple product, and that walled garden is definitely a concern if you don’t use Apple devices. Sure, you can use them with an Android phone, but you will miss out on some of the best features, such as auto-pausing, automatic device switching, Siri support, and more.

Again, this is a Flash Deal from Best Buy, and it ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. Act quickly and get yours before they jump back to their usual pricing!

