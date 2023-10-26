Apple reportedly planning major AirPods overhaul starting next year

Lily Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly planning to revamp the entire AirPods lineup starting next year.

The fourth-generation AirPods and third-generation AirPods Pro are expected to get a new design, more models, and USB-C charging.

The AirPods Max headphones are also expected to gain a USB-C port.

Apple is betting big on AirPods, one of its most successful product categories. According to Bloomberg, the entire AirPods lineup could soon have a whole new identity, complete with new designs, better audio, and new cases.

The publication has learned from people familiar with the matter that Apple is planning to revamp the entry-level AirPods and the AirPods Max headphones in 2024. The AirPods Pro will reportedly get their makeover in 2025.

AirPods come under Apple’s Home and Accessories segment, which accounts for an estimated $40 billion in annual sales. The last time Apple slightly redesigned the standard AirPods was in 2021 when it launched the 3rd-generation AirPods with shorter stems and force-touch controls. The 2nd-generation AirPods Pro launched more recently in 2022, but they looked identical to the 1st-gen model, with most of the changes residing under the hood. Meanwhile, the AirPods Max headphones came to market in 2020 and have never been upgraded.

New AirPods: What to expect Everything Apple plans to rework on the upcoming 4th-gen AirPods and 3rd-gen AirPods Pro isn’t known yet, but the report gives us some idea of what to expect.

Apple apparently plans to phase out older AirPod models later next year. They are expected to be replaced with two fourth-generation AirPods priced similar to current AirPods but differentiated in other ways. The two models could bring a design mix of 3r-gen AirPods and the Pro model.

The higher-end 4th-gen AirPods should feature noise cancelation and a charging case with speakers for Find My alerts. The most basic AirPods are expected to get an improved fit but without replaceable tips.

Both 4th-gen AirPods will likely feature USB charging. The AirPods Max headphones are also expected to jump on the USB-C bandwagon with a new port and come in new colors.

As for the AirPods Pro 3rd-gen model, Apple is believed to be bringing a brand-new design and chip along with hearing-related health features.

Comments