Deal: Get the Apple AirPods 4 at a record-low price!

The Apple AirPods 4 hit a new record-low price earlier this week. Such deals don’t usually last very long, so we just wanted to remind you of this offer before you take off into the weekend. They are still $84.99, which equates to a 34% discount! Buy the Apple AirPods 4 for just $84.99 ($44.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal has no exclusivities and is available to everyone.

Apple AirPods 4 Apple AirPods 4 The AirPods are back Apple's entry-tier AirPods come with improved audio quality, USB-C charging, and a new case design. Available with and without ANC. See price at Amazon Save $44.01

Again, the Apple AirPods 4 have never been cheaper, and the deal has been running all week, despite such offers usually being short-lived. You may want to act quickly, as we’re unsure how long the sale will last.

While not as impressive as other options, these entry-level Apple earbuds are quite good, especially considering their price point. You’ll get pretty decent audio, but keep in mind these are the ones without ANC support. Keep that in mind, as they also lack a silicone tip, so noise isolation isn’t great. This should not be an issue if you’re not usually using your earbuds in very noisy environments, though.

If you can get past this downside, you will love the Apple AirPods 4. These come with all the great features you know and love, such as automatic device switching, Siri voice command support, stem-pressing gestures, and Find My support. Keep in mind that most of these features are exclusive to Apple, so Android/Windows users may want to consider other options.

The look is as clean and simple as all previous AirPods. They are only available in white, featuring a minimalist design. It’s also nice that both the earbuds and case have gotten smaller, compared to the previous iteration. I personally feel like they provide a better fit, too.

Make sure to act quickly if you’re interested. I honestly don’t see these getting any cheaper soon, and this is still the first time we see the Apple AirPods 4 at $84.99.

Again, these have no noise canceling technology. If you want the Apple AirPods 4 ANC, those are also on sale for $148.99, but that $30.01 discount isn’t as impressive.

Follow