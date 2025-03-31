Apple's AI Doctor could leave Wear OS in the dust (if it actually works)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch excels at health-related features, offering everything from exercise tracking and sleep monitoring to life-saving AFib detection and more. However, Apple is apparently working on an ambitious new feature that could potentially make the watch and other Apple products stand out from Wear OS watches.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that Apple is working on what is effectively an AI Doctor suite. The feature is reportedly codenamed Project Mulberry and would be a revamped Health app and health coach. However, the kicker is that all of this would be powered by an AI agent that would “replicate — at least to some extent — a real doctor.”

So how would it all work? Well, it’s believed that the Health app would continue to collect your data from products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, earbuds, and third-party devices. The AI agent would then use this data to make personalized recommendations. Apple is apparently training the AI agent on data from its own staff of doctors.

The company is also reportedly planning to create videos with the aid of external doctors: Apple is also looking to bring in outside doctors, including experts in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health and cardiology, to create videos. That content would serve as explainers to users about certain conditions and how to make lifestyle improvements. For instance, if the Health app receives data about poor heart-rate trends, a video explaining the risks of heart disease could appear. Apple is said to be looking for a “major doctor personality” to host the new service, which is tentatively called Health Plus.

Another reported feature is food tracking, with the AI doctor able to assist with nutrition features in an unspecified way. Finally, it’s believed that the service could use your device cameras (e.g. iPhone cameras) for some features. One specific camera-related feature mentioned by Gurman was the ability of the AI agent to study your workouts and give advice for improving your technique. This functionality could eventually land on the Fitness Plus service.

Gurman reports that the feature could arrive as soon as iOS 19.4, which will apparently arrive in the spring or summer of 2026. In any event, it’s one thing to use AI for wildly incorrect notification summaries, but another entirely to use it for health guidance. After all, the last thing you want is to receive incorrect advice about a potentially life-threatening condition. So Apple really can’t afford to get this wrong too.

