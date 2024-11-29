The Apple MacBook Pro with M4 Max chip is $400 off right now

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Apple isn’t big on discounts, so a $400 Black Friday deal on one of its most stacked laptops caught our eye today. The Apple 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 Max chip is down to $3,099 right now on Amazon — the best price we’ve ever tracked on the powerhouse of a device. Apple 2024 MacBook Pro (M4 Max) for $3,099 ($400 off)

It might only be an 11% discount, but that really adds up when it comes to the premium price range. If you don’t need the most muscular version of the device, the same laptop with an M4 Pro chip is also on sale. It’s $300 off at $2,199.

Your deep pockets are heavily rewarded in terms of the specs of the 2024 MacBook Pro. Its stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers breathtaking visuals, and the laptop pairs 36GB of unified memory with a spacious 1TB SSD for top-tier multitasking and ample storage. Built-in features include a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and Apple’s privacy-first intelligence system. Connectivity is offered via Thunderbolt 5 ports, MagSafe 3, HDMI, and support for multiple external displays.

Black Friday means that this deal could be over by the end of the day, so you may not have long to act on it. The widget above takes you there, or our Black Friday deals hub has a ton of other tech offers.

