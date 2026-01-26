Here's an early look at how app lock and other Android 17 changes are coming together

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Screenshots offer a peak at Google’s work on several changes we’re expecting to debut with Android 17.

We’ve been anticipating new screen recording tools for tablets, and here we see the same UI for phones.

Google’s been working on a tool to lock down access to apps, and we find a few signs of it here.

Android 17 is set to deliver a lot of changes to our favorite mobile operating system, not just in terms of new functionality, but also with updates to the look and feel of existing systems. We just brought you a look at some of its new translucency effects a few hours ago, and now we’ve got a handful of additional images to share, highlighting even more changes due to arrive with Android’s next major release.

The imagery we’re looking at here comes to us from Telegram user RKBDI, who reports that they’re operating an internal OEM AOSP build. And while we are seeing it identify as Baklava in a few screens, this code clearly includes some upcoming additions. Let’s start with some more of that see-through volume bar action, doing its best Liquid Glass impression:

But we’re not just here to rehash what we’ve checked out before — we’re also getting an early look at some new Android 17 tools that we haven’t seen much of in action yet. We’re expecting Android 17 to introduce a quick way to restrict access to specific apps — an app lock. Here, we see the option for locking an app after long-pressing on its icon, as well as a screen lock message acknowledging its role in app locking:

While we’re still working to put together the complete picture on app locking, we recently uncovered some text strings that hinted at how notifications would be supported with the feature engaged.

Here’s another new one we’ve had a partial look at before, but never quite in this form. Remember, back last fall, when we brought you a preview of the changes that were in the works for Android screen recording? At the time, the new interface we uncovered looked like it was being developed for Android’s largest screens: tablets and external monitors. Well, here we’ve got that same new UI, but appearing on a phone:

Now, it’s probably premature to say how much of this we might expect to track directly to Google’s official Android 17 testing releases, when those start being made available later this year. But even for an AOSP-based preview, it’s cool to see how some of these new additions and updates might be coming together.

