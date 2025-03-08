Tax season is the perfect time to save big on an annual phone plan, but what are your options?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It’s tax season, and for some, that means a nice tax refund could be heading your way. This is the perfect time to get an annual mobile plan. Simply pay for a year’s service upfront using your refund, and you’ll have one less bill to worry about for the next 12 months. You’ll also typically get a huge discount over monthly service.

Considering the nature of postpaid service, you won’t find annual plans through the Big Three carriers. That said, several prepaid brands owned by the Big Three, as well as a few independent carriers, do offer annual plans.

If you want a quick recommendation, I highly recommend the US Mobile Unlimited Premium plan. You’ll get unlimited priority data, international data in more than 90 countries, and the ability to switch between the nation’s three biggest carriers. I’d also highly recommend checking out Visible and Mint Mobile as well.

Looking for a more detailed look at some of the best phone carriers that offer annual plans? Let’s dive into the five prepaid providers we recommend, starting with a quick pricing comparison:

Annual pricing Cricket

$300 per year for Multi-Month Unlimited

US Mobile

-$390 per year for Unlimited Premium

- $270 per year for Unlimited Starter

-$210 per year for Unlimited Flex

- $96 per year for Light Plan

Mint

- 5G plan for $180 upfront

- 15GB for $240 upfront

- 20GB for $300 upfront

- Unlimited for $360 upfront

Visible

- $275 a year for Visible Basic

- $395 a year for Visible Plus

Straight Talk

$360 per year for Silver Unlimited



With the exception of Cricket and Straight Talk, all the other providers offer at least two annual plan options. Pricing ranges from as low as $96 per year to as high as $395 per year, depending on the carrier and plan you choose. Of course, there’s more to consider than just the cost of the plan.

Now, let’s take a closer look at each of the five carriers and highlight the pros and cons of each.

US Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

US Mobile offers four different annual plans, three of which are unlimited. On the lower end, the Light Plan includes unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data for just $96 per year, which breaks down to $8 per month. At the highest tier, the Unlimited Premium plan offers unlimited talk, text, and priority data for what works out to $32.50 per month.

What you’ll like: A variety of plans ranging from $96 to $390 per year.

Dark Star includes truly unlimited data with no caps, while Warp 5G offers a higher priority tier.

Transfers between networks cost $2 or are free with certain plans.

Supports all three major U.S. networks, with the option to switch between Dark Star, Warp 5G, and Light Speed.

Starting February 24, US Mobile will support dual-network access on a single plan for an additional fee. What’s not so great: Higher priority access on certain networks requires a 5G device, though priority still applies when connected to LTE.

Customer service and reliability aren’t quite at Cricket’s level, though still solid.

No in-store customer service, with support limited to phone and online assistance.

US Mobile - Unlimited plans starting at $17.50 a month US Mobile - Unlimited plans starting at $17.50 a month US Mobile is the only carrier that gives you the choice between all three major US networks, and the ability to switch between them for a small fee! See price at US Mobile

Visible

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Visible offers two plans: Visible Basic and Visible Plus. The Basic plan costs $275 per year, while Plus is $395 per year. In most cases, I recommend Visible Plus, as it provides the same postpaid priority data found in mid-tier or higher Verizon plans.

Even better, the service is actually owned by Big Red. You can take a closer look at how the two compare in my Visible vs Verizon comparison.

What you’ll like: Unlimited data with no firm cap, unlike some other prepaid carriers.

Visible Plus offers speeds and reliability comparable to mid-tier or higher Verizon postpaid plans. What’s not so great: Visible Basic users may experience throttled speeds and higher latency during times of network congestion.

Visible - Plans starting at $25 a month for a limited time! Visible - Plans starting at $25 a month for a limited time! Aiming to simplify and reduce the costs of mobile connectivity, Visible by Verizon is a simplified carrier that offers limited plans, no hidden fees, and connectivity to the Verizon network. See price at Visible Save $5.00

Mint Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Mint Mobile offers three different limited annual plans, ranging from 5GB to 20GB of data, with prices starting at $180 per year and going up to $300 per year. Additionally, it offers a single unlimited plan for $360 per year (or $30 per month). However, Mint is currently running a special promotion that lowers the cost of your first year to $300.

To learn more about Mint, be sure to check out my guide on how Mint compares to the big three carriers.

What you’ll like: A wide range of limited and unlimited plans, starting as low as $180 per year.

Unlimited data with no caps. What’s not so great: Your speeds may be throttled during times of congestion.

You won’t get in-store customer service with Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile has a reputation for slightly below-average customer service.

Mint Mobile - plans starting at $15/mo Mint Mobile - plans starting at $15/mo Mint Mobile offers low pricing and unlimited data with no firm caps, all backed by the power of the T-Mobile network. Get the Deal Mint Mobile plans - starting at $15/mo per line

Cricket Wireless

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Cricket Wireless offers a single annual plan. The Multi-Month plan costs $300 per year, which breaks down to $25 per month. For those unaware, Cricket is owned by AT&T. Are you curious how the two compare? Check out my AT&T vs Cricket guide.

What you’ll like: Unlimited data with no firm cap on AT&T’s network.

Brick-and-mortar customer service at Cricket stores.

Unlimited texts from the U.S. to 37 countries included.

Free calls and texts within Mexico and Canada. What’s not so great: Some options on this list offer a better value overall for the same price.

Only new customers are eligible for the Cricket annual plan.

No hotspot access is included with this plan.

Bring your own device (BYOD) is required to get the annual plan, though you can upgrade once activated.

Cricket - plans starting at $30 a month Cricket - plans starting at $30 a month Looking for a postpaid alternative? Cricket Wireless feels a lot like one of the big carriers with free phone offers, multi-line discounts, and even streaming perks with select plans but with the potential to save big. See price at Cricket Wireless

Straight Talk

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Straight Talk offers its Silver Unlimited plan at a discounted rate when paid annually. You’ll pay $360 per year, saving $135 compared to the standard monthly rate. While Straight Talk isn’t typically one of my top recommendations, it’s still a great alternative that actually has pretty solid customer service.

What you’ll like: 10GB of hotspot access included.

Unlimited talk, text, and data with no firm caps.

International calling and texting to Canada and Mexico.

Reasonably decent customer service with in-store service options available (though typically at an added cost.) What’s not so great: Speeds and latency may be throttled during congestion. While speeds remain usable for most, heavy congestion in some areas may lead to noticeable slowdowns.

Straight Talk is fairly expensive compared to many other options on this list.

You might like