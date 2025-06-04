Anker’s latest portable power station packs enough energy to run your fridge for days

TL;DR Anker releases its SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station on June 25.

The battery solution has a 3,072Wh capacity when fully charged and supports output up to 3600W.

A low-output Sleep Mode supports powering critical appliances for extended periods of time.

Sure, it’s 2025 and we’re still waiting for the flying cars, but living in the “future” has already made our lives better in countless ways, even if we’re already taking many of those benefits for granted. It wasn’t that long ago when dealing with a power outage meant sitting around trying to read books by candlelight, and now we’ve not only got our phones to keep us entertained (for a few hours, at least), but the commercialization of some very impressive battery tech has meant we barely have to go without power at all. Today we’re checking out a new heavy-duty solution right along those lines, as Anker introduces its SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station.

The F3000 offers a beefy 3,072Wh capacity from its lithium iron phosphate battery array, and a maximum 3600W output means it can serve power to multiple, high-demand appliances at once. But what makes the F3000 sound most interesting is its endurance and support for idle mode operation.

Giant battery packs like this are a great, safe alternative to gas-powered generators in power outages, especially for people like apartment dwellers. And with their capacity, you can easily keep something like your refrigerator powered (and all your food safe) for hours on end. With the F3000, Anker offers a Sleep Mode that keeps the battery active even when appliance are drawing under 200W — like you’d expect from a fridge that’s already cold — with just 24.4W no-load consumption. That means that during an extended outage, Anker says you can expect up to 42 hours of power for your average refrigerator.

As we’d only expect from a full-featured power station from a company like Anker, the F3000 supports a ton of input/output and expansion options, from high-speed AC charging, to solar panel support, to external batteries that can add up to a mind-boggling 12,288Wh. Who needs the power grid, right?

Sales of the Anker SOLIX F3000 begin on June 25, but you can sign up to register your interest and get access to some early-bird perks right now.

