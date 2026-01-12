Anker SOLIX's new power backup system merges renewable and fossil fuel power for the best results

Anker SOLIX

TL;DR Anker SOLIX has revealed its latest hybrid home power backup solution, the E10.

In addition to solar and battery-based backup, the SOLIX E10 also supports a fuel-based Smart Generator that can run on gasoline, natural gas, or propane.

The multiple systems can offer a combined power output of 90kW.

As part of its CES 2026 showcase, Anker’s sub-brand SOLIX gave us a preview of its new integrated home backup solution, the SOLIX E10. Following up on its preview last week, the company is now disclosing details about the products.

SOLIX says the E10 is the world’s first “smart hybrid whole home backup system.” While the other bits are self-explanatory, hybrid here refers to its ability to run on multiple fuel options. In addition to its support for solar power and a battery-based backup solution, the E10 also supports traditional fuels such as propane, gasoline, and natural gas through the SOLIX Smart Generator 5500, which can be effective in scenarios with prolonged outages and scant sunlight.

A SOLIX E10 unit with a single battery is rated for 7.6kW (kilowatt) of continuous backup, which can be boosted to 10kW for up to 90 minutes. A single unit supplies a surge power of 37.2kW to start up bigger appliances, such as ACs. Multiple batteries can also be tethered together to meet higher backup needs in larger homes.

One of the key highlights of today’s launch is SOLIX’s new Power Dock, which spontaneously switches from the main grid to the backup system in just 20ms. The quick switchover ensures you don’t even see lights flicker or notice an outage. The companion app lets you monitor power usage across different circuits or switch off the ones you don’t need. If you don’t want to delve into it, the app can also automatically shift load based on requirements. The Power Dock also intelligently switches between regular power backup and the fuel-based generator, or enables the two together, based on requirements.

Anker SOLIX

If you prefer manual controls (and some cost savings), SOLIX’s Smart Inlet Box offers manual override of the grid and switchover when power is restored.

By stacking multiple batteries and combining up to three SOLIX E10 systems with the Smart Generator and a solar backup system, the output can be extended to 90kW. SOLIX says this can power your entire home for up to 15 days.

SOLIX adds that all systems offer the convenience of plug-and-play, with DIY perks. The E10 system is enclosed in an all-metal, weatherproof casing, with supported temperatures ranging from -4°F to 131°F.

Price & Availability

Anker SOLIX

In terms of pricing, SOLIX has a few recommended setups, and each costs differently. Here are the details: An E10 base system with one inverter and one 6kW battery is priced at $4,299,

SOLIX E10 with a Smart Inlet Box is priced at $4,599,

E10 with the Power Dock is available for $5,799, and

An E10 with a Power Dock and a Smart Generator will set you back by $7,399. Your final price will be determined by how many additional batteries and components you piece together to build your perfect system. While that sounds like a costly affair, SOLIX is offering a pre-order deal to help get you started — with a $10 commitment, you receive a $500 coupon and a $1,500 gift box that includes a 400W solar panel if you pre-book on the dedicated website starting today through February 4th, 2026.

