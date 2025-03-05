Save $1,400 on the Anker SOLIX F3800, likely the best power station around

I have been testing the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station for a bit now, and we’re getting ready to bring you some content on it. For now, I can tell you it is an impressive machine that can keep all my electronics running for a long time. This thing is a beast, but as remarkable as it is, it also has a beastly $3,999 retail price. You don’t have to pay full price for it, though. It’s $1,400 off right now! Get the Anker F3800 Portable Power Station for $2,599 ($1,400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the retailer mentions it is ending in under three hours as of the time of publishing this article. If you miss the Amazon offer, you can get the same discount from Anker’s website, which mentions you still have over seven hours to catch this deal.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station is no joke. Seriously, this thing is very impressive. For starters, it has a huge 3,840Wh battery inside. To put things in perspective, that is enough juice to charge the average smartphone over 460 times, or a laptop over 60 times.

Of course, you’re not getting this thing to charge your phone and laptop, though. Oh no; this thing can do much more than that. It has a max output of 6,000W. This means it can efficiently power refrigerators, power tools, TVs, microwave ovens, air fryers, coffee makers, and much more. Get this; it has 35amp and 50amp connections, so you can even power your electric vehicle or RV!

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is technically portable. It is heavy. Like, really heavy! 132.28lbs, to be exact. This makes it pretty hard to carry around, even when using the wheels, but you certainly can. If you find yourself camping with it, or at a picnic, it has plenty of ports to power your electronics. There are three USB-C ports that can reach 100W each. The two USB-A connections top out at 12W. You can also use a car socket and six AC outlets. These standard AC connections max out at 2,400W.

If, for some reason, that’s not enough power for you, you can get Anker SOLIX BP3800 Expansion Battery units for $2,499, but right now, Amazon has $400 coupons, which means you can get them for $2,099.

You can even buy two F3800 power stations and increase the wattage to a whopping 12,000W. You can use the F3800 as a battery backup and source for your home, if you install the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel to your home’s electrical wiring. This model also supports up to 2,400W of solar panel input, which is nice if you really want to go off the grid.

This is truly a complete solution for all types of users. It has very few worthy competitors, and can really solve most people’s power issues. Just make sure not to get it at its full price! Take advantage of this deal while you can.

Extra deal: For those who want something that’s actually portable

Today, we also came across a really nice deal on the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station. We thought it would be nice to give it a shout out here, for those of you who want something that is actually portable. It measures 9.1 x 5.2 x 7.8in and weights just 7.1lbs. It’s just $169 right now, too, after a $90 discount.

Of course, you can’t expect the same level of performance from this little guy. It has a much, much, much smaller 293Wh battery. That makes this a better solution for charging less power-hungry devices. It can still charge the average smartphone over 30 times, though, so don’t confuse it with a common battery pack, either.

It can handle a 300W constant output, and supports for 500W peaks. This max wattage con only really be accomplished using the two AC outlets. The single USB-C port can reach 60W. It also has a couple of USB-A connections and a car socket.

Oh, and the good news is that it still supports solar input. It’s limited to 100W of input, though. You can use it with the Jackery SolarSaga 100.

