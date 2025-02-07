Deal: The Anker SOLIX F3800 can power your whole home, and it's $950 off!

Battery packs are nice for charging a phone a couple or few times, but those with more demanding power needs will need to upgrade to a power station. The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the most popular high-end power station, but its $3,499 retail price is a bit hard to swallow. I always have an eye on any available deals, and this is one of the best ones I’ve seen in a while. It’s $950 off! Get the Anker SOLIX F3800 Power Station for $2,549 ($950 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. In fact, it isn’t the lowest you can get the portable power station for. My Best Buy Plus and Total subscribers can save an extra $50! This would bring the price down to $2,499. You can learn more about My Best Buy plans here.

We know$2,549 is still not cheap at all, but those who can take advantage of this much power will deem it more than worth it. It can literally power an average home for a whole day. This will be a lifesaver during any outages, RV travels, and camping trips.

This is no toy. The whole unit measures 27.6 x 15.6 x 15.3in and weighs 132.3 lbs. It has a handle and wheels, so at least they make it relatively easy to move around. If you don’t mind the size, the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station also has a massive 3,840Wh battery. To put things into perspective, that is enough to charge an average smartphone 465 times!

You obviously won’t be getting this power station only to charge your phone. After all, it can output a whopping 6,000W, so it can power nearly anything. This includes fridges, TVs, projectors, kettles, coffee makers, and more. And if you decide to get extra units, you can expand up to 53.8kWh and 12,000W, which is said to be able to power a home for two weeks. It even has 30-amp and 50-amp outlets to power your RV or charge your electric vehicle directly.

Of course, you also get some regular ports. This includes three USB-C connections, two USB-A ports, a car socket, and six AC outlets. If you really want to go off the grid, there is also the option to charge the battery with up to 3,800 of solar panel input.

This thing is nothing to scoff at, and at $2,549, it is quite the offer. You might want to act quickly if you’ve been looking for a full power backup solution.

Extra deal: The Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station is only $429

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $570.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is impressive, but not everyone needs that much power, and the discounted price is still a significant expense. If you just want a reliable power source for quick camping trips or only want to power your essential electronics during outages, the Anker SOLIX C1000 is a much more cost-effective solution. It’s only $429 right now, instead of the usual $999 retail price.

It’s still an amazing power station that’s very capable. It comes with a 1,056Wh battery, which holds enough juice to charge an average smartphone over 90 times.

Its max output is 1,800W, so you should have no trouble powering many other appliances and gadgets. The unit comes with six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a couple of USB-A connections, and a car socket.

At just $429, this won’t power your whole home, but it will definitely stretch your dollar further. It will still keep your main electronics running for a long time, making it a great camping companion or emergency backup unit.

