Deal: Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Power Station price lower than ever!

Are you looking for a complete backup power solution? The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station is one of the biggest and most powerful options available. It’s also among the most expensive, though! I’d rather wait and catch a good deal like today’s. It’s at a record-low price! Buy the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station for $2,799.99 ($1,999.01 off)

This offer is available through Amazon, but the item is sold and shipped directly from Anker. There’s one significant caveat: This deal is only available for Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. If you’ve never signed up, new subscribers get a 30-day free trial!

I have been using the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station, and I am still impressed by what it can do. This thing is really something! That said, it’s really hard to justify paying the full $4,799 retail price for it.

Don’t get me wrong, the discounted $2,799.99 price is still substantial, but it is much more enticing for a complete power solution like this one. This thing is powerful enough to power your electric vehicle, RV, and even your whole home.

Let’s go over what makes it so special. The premise is simple; this is pretty much an overpowered power station. It has a large 3,840Wh battery. To put things into perspective, this is enough to charge an average phone over 460 times! It can also charge a laptop about 60 times.

Of course, you’re not getting one of these to charge your mobile devices. This also has a max output of 6,000W using the NEMA L14-30R port. The AC outlets top off at 2,400W, which is still impressive!. It can run most appliances you’ll find in a regular home. For example, it can power a TV for about 20 hours straight, or a full fridge for about 15 hours.

That said, if you want to use it to charge your small electronics, you’ll get plenty of port options. These include USB-C ports that can reach 100W, two 12W USB-A connections, six AC outlets, a NEMA TT-30 port, and an L14-30 connection.

The thing is built very nicely, has wheels, and has a retractable handle for towing. Very few competitors come close to it, and many regard it as the very best high-end power station around. Act quickly if you want in on this all-time low deal! These don’t tend to last long.