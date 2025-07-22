Save a whopping $900 on the Anker SOLIX F2000 Power Station

Sometimes, you don’t need the biggest, beefiest portable power stations. If you’re more of a high-end camper or RVer or simply want something that can take you through common power outages, something like the Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station offers a nice balance. It’s also at a very steep discount today, saving you a whopping $900! Buy the Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station for just $1,099 ($900 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This means the deal should go away relatively soon. Additionally, it is an automatic discount, so all you have to do is add it to your cart and check out.

Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station

Portable Power Stations tend to fall in the extremes of the spectrum. They are either very powerful and huge, or very portable but underpowered. Devices like the Anker SOLIX F2000 aim to find a middle ground.

This one comes with a 2,048Wh battery capacity, which is plenty of juice for many of us. Not sure what this means? Well, it can essentially charge a regular smartphone about 130 times! Of course, you’re not getting this to charge your phone. It can do much more than that.

It can also work as a temporary power source for your home or RV. This is because it has both regular outlets and even a TT-30 port. It can output as much as 2,400W, so you can use it to power a full fridge for about 10 hours, a TV for over 15 hours, a kettle for 2.6 hours, a microwave oven for 2.6 hours, a washing machine for 1.5 hours, and more.

Aside from the TT-30 port, you get four standard AC outlets, two car sockets, three USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. You’ll get a display that can show you the live status of the battery and its ports. The unit also comes with sturdy wheels and a handle for easy towing. It even has built-in ambient lights for your nighttime adventures.

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen this battery hit in 2025, so it’s a great time to get the Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station. All things considered, it is an excellent option for $1,099. The closest competitor might be the DJI Power 2000, but that one has no wheels or handle.