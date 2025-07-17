Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 58L Electric Cooler hits record-low price, $340 off

We recently reported on a record-low deal for the Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 40L Electric Cooler, which is the one I personally use. Some of you may want something bigger, though! The larger Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 58L Electric Cooler is also on sale, and it’s also at an all-time low price! Buy the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L Electric Cooler for $759.99 ($340 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but it is shipped and sold directly by Anker. There is a significant caveat: this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. New subscribers get a 30-day free trial, and you can learn more about available plans and pricing here.

I know it may be hard to justify spending $759.99 on a cooler. Trust me, I felt the same way until I started using mine. Let’s go over what changed my mind, to give you an idea of how convenient it can be to have one of these.

My main argument is that no one is forcing you to use this only for your camping trips, picnics, and other adventures. This is pretty much a portable fridge! I use it at home as a secondary mini fridge of sorts. If you were already thinking of getting a secondary mini fridge, you might as well get something that’s also ready for your adventures. Here’s something really cool: it also works as a freezer!

Another advantage of having an electric cooler is that it requires no ice. This means all 58 liters in this cooler can be filled with drinks and snacks. Another advantage of this model is that it has two compartments. Both areas can be controlled separately. For example, one side could act as a fridge while the other operates as a freezer. All settings can be controlled using the built-in buttons or the official app.

This guy is all about portability, so it has a battery. There’s a 288WH battery in there, which can run the cooler for about 39 hours. If that’s not enough for you, you can buy a second battery separately, essentially doubling the battery life. And if 78 hours just isn’t enough for you, it supports 100W of solar panel input!

It’s a really nice cooler, not only because of its functionality, but its design is also quite outstanding. It is designed very nicely, and it’s very sturdy. Additionally, you get cool features like the ability to charge your devices using the battery, the handle works as a side table, and it even has a bottle opener!

Again, we know it’s still a pricey gadget, but I have gotten many compliments on it. Everyone who’s seen mine automatically falls in love with it. If you’re part of the club, there has never been a better time to buy it. Go get yours before the price jumps back up!

If this one is too big for you, the deal on the Anker SOLIX EverForst 2 40L is still available!