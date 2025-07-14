Deal: Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L Smart Cooler hits new record-low price!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L smart cooler is one of my favorite appliances, but its $899.99 retail price makes it a hard-to-justify purchase. If you’ve been looking to get one, right now is your chance, as it is at a brand-new record-low price of $629.99, saving you $270 bucks! Buy the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L Smart Cooler for just $629.99 ($270 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the 40L version. That said, the 58L model is also on sale, at a $340 discount.

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L is really cool, both figuratively and literally. I’ve taken it to some family picnics, and it quickly became the highlight of the party multiple times. It’s one of those things everyone wants!

Plenty of characteristics make it a very special cooler. For starters, this is pretty much a portable fridge, so it can keep drinks and snacks cool without the need for ice. Ice wastes a lot of space, so you can store much more in this 40-liter (about 10.5 gallons) cooler than you would in any traditional cooler.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Of course, this is a smart cooler. You can control the temperature down to the degree, giving you the freedom to pick between -4 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Yes, this means you can also turn it into a freezer.

It’s also portable, so you can really use it wherever you want. The unit comes with a 288Wh battery that should run the cooler for about 52 hours. If that’s not enough for you, there is a second slot, so you can buy another battery separately and double the battery life. That would be over 4 days of battery life! And if you still want more, you can take advantage of a 100W solar panel. Depending on the weather conditions, it could technically run indefinitely.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We know paying $629.99 for a cooler still stings a bit, but I personally think it could be a worthy upgrade for the serious camper or picnic hero. Additionally, you could justify the purchase if you were already thinking of getting a second mini fridge or small freezer. Nothing is stopping you from using this at home! I use it to store extra drinks or freeze meat all the time. When the opportunity arises, it also becomes my on-the-go cooler.

If you’re interested, keep in mind this is a record-low price. Such discounts tend to end pretty quickly, so get yours at this all-time low price while you can!