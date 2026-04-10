Deal: Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L Cooler drops to best price in 2026

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L will prove that coolers can be really cool. The thing is, these can get really pricey, but good deals come from time to time. Today, you can get it at the best price of the year, saving you a whole $300. Buy the Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 58L Electric Cooler for just $799.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s the 58L model with a single battery. There are other models and bundles available if you prefer.

$799.99 is by no means a low price to pay for a cooler, but it is definitely much more enticing than paying the full $1,099 retail price. Not to mention, it’s definitely worth the cash if you take advantage of everything it offers. I own the 40L model, and it is one of my favorite things to take on camping trips and weekend adventures. It also makes me the envy of any campgrounds. I don’t only use it for my outings, though. This is also a great secondary cooler/freezer for home use.

As its name entails, it has a 58L capacity for drinks, snacks, food, or whatever you want to throw in there. The good news is that it holds much more than your traditional coolers, because this one needs no ice. It’s pretty much a portable fridge in the shape of a cooler.

This model is nicer than mine, because it has two compartments. One could be a standard cooler while the other acts as a freezer. You can mix and match however you prefer, though. Both could be freezers, or both could be fridges. You can customize things however you want using either the app or the built-in screen.

Of course, it is battery-operated. It comes with a single 288Wh battery by default, but the unit can fit two if you buy the second one separately. That said, most people won’t need more than one battery. It can keep the cooler running for about 39 hours. A second battery would double that. It’s also nice to know that you can use these batteries to charge other devices.

I am a huge fan of the design, too. It looks and feels great. The handle doubles as a small table, and you can even buy a secondary side table attachment if you need more space. If you’re going off-grid for long enough, you can also charge the cooler with a 100W solar panel.

Again, paying nearly $800 for a cooler can sting, but I swear this thing is totally worth it if you can afford it. I also use it as a mini fridge of sorts at home, which makes the high price easier to justify. Just get it before the price jumps back up!

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