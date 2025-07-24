Get the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L Cooler at a $250.99 discount!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Anker EverFrsot 2 40L Electric Cooler is a pretty nice gadget. As awesome as it is, it is quite pricey at $899.99! If you’ve been considering getting one, some nice sales have popped up lately, including today’s $250.99 discount. Buy the Anker EverFrost 40L Electric Cooler for $649 ($250.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount is applied automatically, so all you need to do is add the item to your cart and check out.

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L Electric Cooler is one of those things I considered a luxury, but I can seriously no longer imagine living without it. Yes, it is expensive, but it is really cool. Both figuratively and literally.

I’ve taken it to family reunions, and it quickly became the topic of all conversations. Everyone was asking me about it and already planning on buying one. I was seriously the coolest guy at these picnics!

A few things make it so special. The main highlight is that this is pretty much a portable fridge, so there’s no need to fill it with ice, which usually takes up a lot of space. All 40 liters (about 10.5 gallons) of space in this thing are at your disposal for filling up with drinks and snacks. I fill it up with soda cans for these parties, and can fit nearly four 12-packs in there.

Of course, this is a smart cooler, so you can control it using the app. You can set the temperature to the exact degree, ranging between -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. And yes, this does mean it also works as a freezer!

Because it is portable, you can obviously run it on battery power. It comes with a single 288Wh battery that can last about 52 hours per full charge. And if that’s not enough, you can buy another battery separately and double the battery life up to 104 hours. That’s over four days of juice! If that’s still not enough, it supports a 100W solar panel, also sold separately.

Anker did an amazing job with the design, too. It is good-looking and sturdy. The wheels make it easy to roll around, and the handle doubles as a little side table. It even has a bottle opener, which is an awesome little touch.

A recent deal took the price down to a record-low price of $629.99. While the current $649 deal isn’t quite as nice, the difference isn’t huge, so it’s a nice second chance to get an Anker SOLIX EverFrost 40L at a pretty nice discount.

We know justifying paying $649 for a glorified cooler is kinda hard to do. Here’s the way I think of it: You don’t need to only use this during your adventures, or solely for fun. I use it at home as a secondary fridge/freezer. If you were already considering getting one of those, this one could work as one, and then it could also be a fantastic addition to your picnics, camping trips, or backyard parties.

Go get yours while it is still on sale! If you wait, you might be forced to pay the full $899.99 price.