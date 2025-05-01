Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I’ve always loved the idea of these smart coolers, but I always thought the prices were a bit too much for a glorified cooler. You can probably imagine my excitement when the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L arrived at my doorstep. I’ve been testing it for a few weeks now, and not only did I become a picnic and camping hero, but I was actually converted and now think this is actually a pretty good purchase. Keep reading to find out why!

Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 40L Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 40L 40L space for ample storage, no ice wasting space • Can cool and freeze • Long battery life, and expandable MSRP: $899.99 See price at Amazon

How much can you store?

First things first: how much can you fit in there? Well, the official capacity of the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 is 40 liters or 10.5 gallons. The actual storage space is about the size of a medium traditional cooler. To give you an idea, I was once able to fit a 24-pack of Dr Pepper cans in it, with room to spare. If you need more space, though, there is also the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L, with a storage space of 15.3 gallons.

The trick here is that it is an electric smart cooler, so there is no need for ice! This means you can fit much more actual goodies in there, as those pesky ice cubes and water won’t be taking up all the space. It’s also nice that you don’t have to get your hands wet every time you reach in to grab your next snack or drink.

Cooling efficiency and freezing capabilities

And yes! I do love my Dr Pepper, especially when you can make it as cold as this cooler can. You can control the temperature using the built-in screen or the Anker SOLIX app, using either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi addition is really nice, as it means I could control it when away from home. I usually store an assorted selection of drinks in there, and sometimes I feel like having an especially cold one.

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 is the coolest cooler I've ever used.

It’s nice to be able to lower the temperature on the drive back home and get there to a perfectly cold beverage. I once had to travel for a few days, and forgot I left some perishable goods inside. I was able to make it colder from my hotel room, ensuring my groceries lasted longer.

The range of temperatures you can pick is also really nice: between -4 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, or -20 to 20 degrees Celsius. This means you can also use it as a freezer! More on this later.

How do you control the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2?

The Anker SOLIX app allows you to choose between three cooling modes. Max Mode makes the cooler as quick as possible. Using this mode, you can cool the space in just 15 minutes (from 77 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit). Eco Mode makes it much slower but optimizes energy consumption or battery life. If you want a balanced cooling formula, you can also use Smart Mode, which will maximize cooling speeds only when needed and slow down when possible.

I can attest to the fact that Max Mode is really quick at cooling the actual storage space. That said, drinks take longer to actually get cold. When in a rush, my trick was to put in the drinks, then set the temperature to the coldest possible, which is -4 degrees Fahrenheit. By the time it reached the desired temperature, my drink was perfectly cold, but not yet frozen. Then I would just set the temperature back to 33 degrees Fahrenheit, to keep everything real frosty, but not frozen.

How is the battery life?

According to Anker, the included battery should last about 52 hours, or a bit over two days. Your experience will vary, depending on how often you open the lid, the mode you use, how much you want to reduce the temperature, and other factors. In my experience, when operating solely on battery, the battery life was more around the 24-hour mark.

You can also purchase a second battery and make it last twice as long. Furthermore, you can use these batteries to charge other devices, as they have a 60W USB-C and a 12W USB-A port. The USB-C connection can even charge some laptops and tablets. It has a 288Wh capacity. That’s enough to charge an average smartphone around 19 times.

While having two batteries is nice for extended camping trips, I liked having only one, because the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L comes with an accessory container that goes in the extra battery slot. This is usually where I store the cables and such. It’s up to you what you want to prioritize, though.

In terms of charging, you can hook it up to a standard AC outlet, a car socket, or even a 100W solar panel. The latter is sold separately. Regardless of which method you use, Anker claims it takes about 3.6 hours to charge. In my experience, it was a bit closer to 4. You can also charge the battery using a USB-C charger, and it should take about 5.5 hours.

Other things I loved, and one issue I had

I love how Anker really thought about the details with this cooler. It is a complete package, really, in terms of design. There is a fold-out little table where you can place items, drinks, or whatever you prefer. It also doubles as the handle, which is quite convenient for dragging the cooler around.

There is also an attachment mechanism on the side, which you can use with an extra little wooden table you can purchase separately. Anker even thought about adding a bottle opener on the side, which is such a great little addition that really comes in handy very often. The box also comes with a couple of wheel chocks, which are definitely helpful when you want to stop the cooler from rolling around. Furthermore, I really enjoyed the inside light. I even use the cooler as a sitting space!

The fishing enthusiasts out there will really like that the longer top edges have measuring labels, so you could easily measure the size of fish. I mean, you can measure anything, really, that is just the first thing that comes to mind.

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 is very nicely designed, and all these little bells and whistles make it a really nice experience enhancer during outings.

If I had to complain about anything, it’s that the cooler is a bit sensitive to slants. It will stop operating if it is tilted, so it won’t work while you’re pulling it around or if you park it on a steep hill. Anker claims the limit is 30 degrees, but I feel like it was more sensitive than that.

The app will even let you know when this happens. This is apparently a feature that protects the compressor. It’s usually not a huge issue, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind. It certainly annoyed me the few times I took it to rougher terrain. I had to grab some rocks to level it.

Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 hands-on verdict: Is it worth your $899.99?!

I used to have a hard time justifying paying so much for a smart cooler, until I tested this one. Mostly, because it is pretty much a battery-operated small fridge, which can also work as a freezer, it just happens to be shaped like a cooler.

This means I have been able to use it as a secondary fridge/freezer at home. And it offers the flexibility to use it however I want. This means that if I am storing more meat than usual, I can use it as a freezer. Otherwise, I keep my drinks cool in there. And while I am not camping or doing picnics all the time, it comes in very handy when I do. Not to mention, it has made me the envy of every campground I have taken it to!

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L electric cooler is smart, super cool, and versatile.

I soon realized this isn’t something I will only use once or twice a month for my weekend adventures. I can continue using it indefinitely, as another home appliance. And since I already had only a mini fridge, the extra fridge/freezer space has really come in handy. Once you take all the possibilities into account, the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2’s price tag looks a lot more reasonable.

