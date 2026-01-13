Usually $1,499, you can get the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 for 52% off today

Portable power stations aren’t necessarily the most exciting among tech products. I mean, their primary purpose is to keep other things running! Energy is essential, though, and it’s when you most need it that you realize how vital a good battery can be. The Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station is an excellent option for those seeking a good balance between power and portability, and it’s now more than half off today! Buy the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station for just $719.10 ($779.90 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal”. This means the offer should end relatively soon, but we don’t know how soon.

I have a thing with power stations. There are many, but most are at opposite ends of the spectrum. Either they are small and underpowered, or they are powerful and huge/heavy. This is why I like the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station, which falls perfectly in the middle.

It measures 18.1 × 9.8 × 10.1in and weighs just 41.7lbs. Not exactly tiny, but it is easy to carry around to and from your car and such. You also won’t mind the size and weight once you realize how much this thing can do. It can power almost all appliances that most people have at home!

The Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 has a max output of 2,400W (peak 4,000W). This indicates that it can handle high-power electronics, such as air fryers, many power tools, and portable AC units, among others. It also features a 2,048Wh battery capacity. This can run a typical fridge for approximately 15-32 hours or a TV for around 16 hours.

Let’s not forget about the ports, which you’ll get plenty of. This thing comes with five standard AC outlets, three USB-C connections, a single USB-A port, a car socket, and even a TT-30 port. The last one can be used to power a whole RV!

The Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 portable power station is excellent, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts. It will be an awesome addition to your picnics, camping trips, or backyard parties. It can also be a lifesaver during power outages!

If you’re not convinced by this one, here’s our list of the best portable power stations. You’ll find plenty of great alternatives there!

Follow