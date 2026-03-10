You have until tonight to save 48% on the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 power station

We just covered an awesome deal on the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 power station, and it just got better today. Not only that, but this time around, we’re looking at a timer, and we now know the offer will end tonight! Buy the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 power station for just $778.98 ($720.02 off)

This offer comes from Amazon. The page has a timer that shows the sale will end tonight, a bit after 9 PM Pacific.

You know you’re buying quality when you purchase an Anker power station. It still stands among the best in the industry, and this one is nice if you value both power and a relatively portable design.

The Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 offers a manageable 18.1 × 9.8 × 10.1in size, and weighs 41.7lbs. Not necessarily the easiest to carry around, but you can definitely haul it to and from your trunk or take it around the house.

You’re also getting quite a bit of power here. The battery capacity is generous at 2,048Wh. That’s enough to charge a laptop over 26 times! It can also run high-power electronics, though, thanks to the 2,000W max output, with support for 3,000W peaks. To put that into perspective, my portable AC runs a bit under 2,000W. Things like microwaves and kettles usually use about 800-1200W. This thing can run nearly any electronic device most people have at home.

The port selection is nothing to scoff at. It sports five AC outlets, as well as a TT-30 port for powering things like RVs or electric vehicles. If you want to power smaller electronics, it also comes with three USB-C ports, of which two can push 140W. The third one is limited to 15W. There’s also a 12W USB-A connection and a car socket.

Want in on this deal? You’d best act quickly. You have until tonight, so make up your mind! By the way, we also have a list of the best power stations, if you want to consider some alternatives.

