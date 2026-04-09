Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station on sale for only 7 more hours

Are you looking for a powerful power station that’s also portable enough to take on your adventures? I have this one, and it is becoming one of my go-tos for when I need mobility. As awesome as Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station is, its $799 retail price isn’t as accessible. Here’s a deal that will slash it by nearly half! Buy the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station for just $428.99 ($370.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a Lightning Deal. This means two things. The offer is available for a limited time of about seven more hours (at 6:15 PM Pacific). Also, there is a limit of available units, and 15% has already been claimed, as of the time of writing this.

This offer is ending soon, so let’s get right to the details and help you make your decision. Spoiler: I kind of love this thing. It strikes a perfect balance between power and portability, and in this case, the price is also very nicely balanced, thanks to today’s offer.

What makes the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 special? Well, for starters, it is very nicely designed and easy to take around. I can easily carry it a few blocks without breaking a sweat. It measures 15.12 x 8.19 x 9.61in and weighs 24.9lbs.

Not only that, but it is quite capable. This thing has a 1,024Wh battery capacity. In human words, this means you can charge an average smartphone about 67 times on a full charge. Of course, you’re not getting this just to charge your mobile device. It can power electronics, too. For example, it should be able to run a fridge for about 14 hours, or a microwave oven for about an hour straight.

The reason it can power regular electronics (including resource-intensive ones) is that it has a pretty generous 2,000W output, with support for 3,000W peaks. To give you an idea of how much that can handle, the usual microwave runs at 800-1,200W, and those are among the most power-hungry electronics people have at home.

It also has five standard AC outlets, ensuring you can plug in anything. Other ports include two 140W USB-C connections, a single 15W USB-C port, and a 12W USB-A port. There is also a car socket.

Say goodbye to battery anxiety! This thing will keep you powered through most adventures. For example, I have used it to power amps and instruments at a beach for about 45 minutes straight, powering amps, a keyboard, a couple of microphones, and some extra accessories. By the end of the serenade, the battery still had like 85% left.

I also took it on a weekend trip to Sequoia once. It powered two phones, a tablet, a light, and a smart cooler for a bit over two days. It dropped down to about 30%, but then I charged it with my car socket while driving around the national park for a couple of hours. That extra boost kept us running the whole time.

Are you getting one? Again, this deal ends this afternoon, so you’d best act quickly. If you’re not convinced, here is a list of our favorite power stations. There are plenty of awesome alternatives there!

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