Only today: This 46% discount on the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station ends tonight!

The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 offers the best of both worlds. It is pretty portable, but has plenty of power. You can use it at home during outages or for fun during your weekend adventures. You won’t have too much trouble taking it around, as it measures a manageable 15.12 × 8.19 × 9.61in and weighs 24.9lbs. I can easily carry it a few blocks without breaking a sweat.

In terms of battery capacity, we’re looking at 1,024Wh. To put this in human words, that means you can charge the average smartphone about 67 times. It can also run a fridge for about 14 hours, or a microwave oven for about an hour.

Yes, it can run those high-power electronics, thanks to the 2,000W output, with support for 3,000W peaks. If you need an idea of what that means, something like a microwave oven usually runs at about 800-1200W. This means it can run most high-power electronics with room to spare.

Port selection is nothing to scoff at here, either. For starters, it comes with five AC outlets, which are the true stars of the show. If you need to power smaller electronics, there are two 140W USB-C connections, a single 15W USB-C port, and a 12W USB-A plug. There’s also a car socket.

