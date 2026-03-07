Need a power station? These two Anker SOLIX ones are nearly half off

Portable power stations continue to evolve and are becoming more accessible. Honestly, retail prices are still high, but there are often great deals that make it easier to afford a good battery. For example, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 and C2000 Gen 2 are nearly half the price right now! Buy the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 for $428.99 ($370.01 off) Buy the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 for $799.99 ($699.01 off)

These deals are available from Amazon. Both are shipped and sold by Anker, though.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2

There are plenty of power stations out there, but Anker still stands among the best manufacturers in the space. This one is especially nice if you want ample power and manageable portability.

The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 will be a great power companion, whether you want to use it at home or take it on your adventures. It measures in at 15.12 × 8.19 × 9.61in and weighs 24.9lbs. I can easily carry it a few blocks before I start feeling any strain.

The design is nice and modern, and it is very nicely built. Not to mention, you’re getting quite a bit of power here. This unit has a 2,000W max output, with support for 3,000W peaks. To put that into perspective, something like a kettle or microwave usually uses about 800-1,200W. This means it can run these high-power electronics with some room to spare!

The 1,024Wh battery capacity can handle charging your average phone about 67 times. Of course, you’re not getting this just to charge your mobile devices. It can also run a fridge for about 14 hours. Something like a kettle or microwave will kill it in about an hour.

I am also a huge fan of the port selection, mainly because it gives you plenty of AC outlets (five of them). Additionally, you’ll have access to a couple of 140W USB-C ports, another USB-C connection with a 15W output, and a single 12W USB-A port. Oh, and there’s a car socket!

This is more than enough for my camping trips or a small backyard party. It also doesn’t require me to be a bodybuilder to carry it around!

Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2

Now, if you actually need more power, there’s also the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2. It gets twice the battery capacity at 2,048Wh. Additionally, output is upgraded to 2,400W (with 4,000W peak support).

This one has a pretty cool trick up its sleeve, too. Aside from the three USB-C ports, USB-A connection, car socket, and five AC outlets, it also has a TT-30 connection. This one can power things like RVs, electric cars, and more.

All that said, it is definitely bigger and heavier. It measures 18.1 × 9.8 × 10.1in and weighs 41.7lbs. If you’ve been looking to get a portable power station, these deals are a nice chance to get in on the action without spending a small fortune. Oh, and we also have a list of the best power stations if you want to consider other options.

Follow