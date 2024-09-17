Save $80 on the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station for the next 9 hours

Last month, we reported on a $70 discount on the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station. That was already a great deal, but right now, you can get the same battery at an even better $80 discount, bringing the price down to $189. The only trick is that this deal is only available today. Get the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station for $189 only today

This deal is available from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day offers. This means you can only take advantage of this sale today, until 10 PM Pacific.

Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station See price at Best Buy Save $80.00 Deal of the Day!

Weekend adventurers and more demanding techies won’t make do with a regular battery pack. These types of users will need something like the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station. It is much larger, but it also has a significantly larger 299Wh battery. This can charge the average phone about 20 times, or juice up a usual laptop about five times.

It can also juice up your devices pretty quickly. The unit maxes out at 600W. And you’ll get access to a nice variety of ports, including two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a single USB-A connection, and a car socket.

Charging aside, there are some really cool features here, too. For starters, it has a built-in light for, which can light up dark environments. It will also be convenient to keep an eye on the battery and charging status using the integrated screen. Not to mention, you’ll have plenty of options for charging via AC outlet, USB-C, solar panels, or even your car charger.

At $189, this is a great power station, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this product. Go get yours while the price is at these levels. While we usually don’t know how long these deals last, this time we do, and it’s only until tonight at 10 PM Pacific. You better act quickly!

