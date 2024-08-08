Save 26% one the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station

Weekend adventurers and travelers often find themselves looking for outlets. If you find yourself in this situation often, and a normal power bank just isn’t enough, you might want to invest in a portable power station. These can be expensive, though. It’s good to keep an eye open for good deals, and here’s a great one. The Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station is currently $70 off, bringing the price down to $199. Get the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station for $199

This deal is available from Best Buy. The deal is not labeled as part of any campaign, so we’re not sure how long the offer will stand.

The Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station will do an amazing job keeping your electronics charged wherever you go. It has a 299Wh battery, which is pretty massive, hence the larger size. It can charge an average smartphone over 20 times, or give you over five full laptop charges. SurgePad also gives you up to 600W of output. You can take advantage of two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A connection, and a car socket.

Specs aside, you get plenty of cool features. There is an integrated LED light, which will be convenient when in very dark environments. Additionally, the unit comes with a screen that will provide plenty of information on the status of the power station, such as battery levels, charging statuses, and more. Charging the battery itself is pretty convenient, too, as you can use an AC outlet, USB-C, solar panels, or even your car charger.

At $199, this is a great power station, so go get yours while the price is at these levels. We’re not sure how long the offer will stand, or when it will be discounted again. It’s best you act quickly.

Extra deal: Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Solar Generator

While we believe the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station is a better accessory, we know many of you trust Jackery much more. The popular brand has a nice deal for you, as well. The Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Solar Generator is $190, a $60 discount on the usual $250 price point. It has a 390Wh battery and a 400W peak output. In terms of ports, you get a single AC outlet, two USB-A ports, and a car socket.

