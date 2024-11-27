Price drop: Save 40% on the Anker Prime 20,000mAh power bank

As you score yourself the latest Android phone or flagship headphones in the Black Friday sales, don’t forget that you’ll need an accessory to keep it powered. This is Anker’s specialty, and its premium range of devices is part of the holiday deals. A personal favorite offer is the record price drop on the Anker Prime 20,000mAh power bank , which is down to just $77.99 this week. That’s a 40% discount.

This compact and travel-friendly powerhouse complements its 20,000mAh capacity with an impressive 200W total output, capable of charging two laptops at 100W each simultaneously. It features two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a smart digital display that keeps you updated on battery life and charging stats. Its rapid recharge can fully restore the device in just 75 minutes via USB-C, making it both efficient and practical.

Everyone’s charging needs are different, and Anker has a power bank for every occasion. Here are some of the other gems from the extensive range of deals.

Anker has more than Prime power banks on sale, and you can peruse the whole lineup on its Amazon storefront. For the rest of our favorite holiday offers, check out our Black Friday deals hub.