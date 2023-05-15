The best 20,000mAh power banks you can buy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A power bank is a great way to keep your devices charged while away from an outlet. You can get smaller portable batteries with 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh capacities, but those with 20,000mAh will last you longer and should charge your device several times. Here are our recommendations for some of the best 20,000mAh power banks you can currently get your hands on.

Best 20,000mAh power banks

Editor’s note: We will continually update this list as new 20,000mAh power banks are announced.

1. Anker PowerCore III

The Anker PowerCore III is a popular 20,000mAH power bank with a reasonable variety of ports: two USB and one USB-C. It can charge at speeds of up to 20W and is Qualcomm Quick Charge-enabled.

Anker is a super producer of charging devices, and this power bank is equipped with the Anker MultiProtect safety system. An 18-month manufacturer warranty adds extra peace of mind, and it’s available for $60 or less.

2. Anker PowerCore Essential

Anker has several 20,000mAh power banks, but one notable option is the PowerCore Essential. The battery features a USB-A port for output, along with a USB-C port for input and output. Thanks to support for Power Delivery, the USB-C port delivers up to an 18W output.

Anker’s pedigree and fast-charging capabilities are already good enough, but you can grab an 18W wall charger to juice the power bank to 100% in under seven hours. Also, keep in mind you can use it to charge other USB-C devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and even certain laptops.

3. Romoss 20,000mAh power bank

If you’re looking for a 20,000mAh power bank that doesn’t lack in the port selection, look no further than Romoss’s offering. The battery features three USB-C ports (two for output, one for input) and two USB-A ports (one for input, one for output). It’s a perfect companion if you’re hoping to charge your whole group’s devices on the go.

The battery supports Power Delivery, so you can top out at 18W output for the USB-C port. You can also check the small LED display to see the battery percentage, charging current, and charging voltage at a moment’s notice.

4. Crave Plus Pro portable charger

Crave’s Plus Pro portable charger is a three-port option equipped with Fast Charge IC 3.0. Two ports are USB-A, and the third option is a USB-C port with Power Delivery for up to 45W of charging. The power bank itself is only about the size of an average smartphone, so you should have no trouble stashing it in your backpack or even a pocket.

Once your Crave Plus Pro runs out of charge, use the USB-C input port to get back to full speed in a hurry. At just about $100, the Crave Plus Pro isn’t the cheapest option on the list, but three ports are a huge plus when charging.

5. Mophie Powerstation XL

At first glance, the Mophie Powerstation XL is a by-the-numbers portable battery. There are two regular USB ports and a USB-C port for input and output. The port selection isn’t varied, but at least the USB-C port can output at 15W.

Where the Powerstation XL differs from the competition is in material choice. The fabric material on the top and bottom is soft to the touch, even if you might need to clean it from time to time.

At around $60, the Powerstation XL is a bit more expensive than a few other options. However, it’s a straightforward 20,000mAh power bank that doesn’t try to be more than that. For some people, that’s enough.

6. Baseus 65W Power Bank

Baseus is a titan of the charging industry, and in the 65W charger, you’ve got a powerhouse on your hands. Equipped with one 65W PD USB-C port and two 30W QC USB-A ports, the power bank is a great option for juicing laptops and phones alike.

A numerical LED charge indicator gives you a more precise idea of how much more power can be squeezed from the device, and the 65W capability means that the power bank itself can be refilled in just two hours.

7. Omnicharge Omni 20 Plus

If you’re looking for a truly all-in-one portable battery, look no further than the Omnicharge Omni 20 Plus. In addition to the two regular USB ports, the Omni 20 Plus features a USB-C port for input and output. Thanks to Power Delivery, the USB-C port delivers up to 60W of output and 45W of input.

If you need even more power, the Omni 20+ even features an AC outlet with 100W output. That means you can charge the 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. As if that wasn’t enough, the Omni 20 Plus delivers up to 10W of wireless charging output.

Finally, the small OLED display shows how much charge is left, how much wattage the Omni 20 Plus is outputting, and the estimated amount of time left until the battery dries up.

The Omni 20 Plus is also very heavy, even for a 20,000mAh portable battery. However, this is one of the most powerful options out there.

That’s it for our list of the best 20,000mAh power banks available. We’ll update this post with more options once they are released.

