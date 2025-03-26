Today's best power station deals: Anker, Jackery, and DJI

All of these offers are available from Amazon. They are labeled as “Big Spring Deals.” This sales event is ending on March 31, 2025, so we can only assume the prices will return to normal then.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

Anker is very popular in the power station market. Its products are capable and reliable, and customer service is among the best. That said, its products are usually also pricier than most of the competition. It’s good to catch a deal on them, and this one is pretty nice, saving you 55% off the retail price.

Remember, this is commonly a $999 power station, so it is pretty powerful. It has a 1,056Wh battery capacity. If you aren’t sure what that means, it’s enough juice to charge a phone about 92 times. Just to put things into perspective.

This unit has a max output of 1,800W and supports surge peaks of 2,400W. This means it can handle more powerful electronics, such as coffee makers, electric grills, fridges, and more. It can even power many drills, saws, and other power tools.

The only way to reach the maximum watt output is through the AC outlets, which are one of the power station’s highlights. It has six AC outlets! Even the much bigger and more expensive units don’t always get these many AC outlets. Additionally, the power station comes with two USB-C ports, one with a 100W output and one with a 30W capacity. Then, there are two 12W USB-A connections and a car socket.

Oh, and we can’t forget the integrated light! It’s a nice touch for campers or anyone who will be using the Anker SOLIX C1000 in the dark. A great thing about power stations is solar input support, and this one can take in up to 600W of solar panel charging.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station

Jackery is another giant in the power station market. It was founded in 2012 and has made a name for itself in the industry since then. The brand is very respected and easily recognizable because of its unique orange accents. It’s a safe bet to go with a Jackery power station, both because of quality and customer support.

In this case, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is pretty capable. It sports a 1,070Wh battery capacity, which is about the same as the Anker unit listed above. You will get a 1,500W output with support for 3,000W surges. While the stable max wattage is lower, that’s still enough to power fridges, kettles, microwaves, and more.

The port selection is the one downside of the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2, at least when compared to the Anker SOLIX C1000. This one comes with three AC outlets. It also has two USB-C ports, a 100W one and a 30W one. It also has a single 18W USB-A port and a car socket.

If you want to charge it off the grid, this one supports up to 400W of solar panel input.

DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station

DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station

Now, if you really want to save, and don’t mind making some sacrifices while keeping about the same amount of power, the DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station is a whopping $580 off, slashing the price to $419.

It is the cheapest power station on this list, yet it still has a 1,024Wh battery capacity. The output is also very nice, at 2,200W, and it supports 2,600W peak surges. As mentioned above, that is more than enough to power most appliances, like refrigerators, microwaves, kettles, coffee makers, TVs, and more. Very few appliances need more than this.

Port selection is a bit limited if you want to use AC outlets to get the maximum output. It only sports two of them. That said, this one has its benefits. Both USB-C ports can output 140W, which none of the other options above can do. The other two USB-A connections can reach 24W.

Of course, DJI is all about its drones, and if you are too, that’s where this power station has some benefits. This power station comes with SDC and SDC Lite ports, which can more efficiently power supported DJI products. They can also be used to include add-ons. And if you care for solar power, this one supports up to 800W in solar input. Remember, these are part of Amazon’s “Big Spring Deals,” which are ending pretty soon. Not to mention, there is always a chance the stock will run out! You might want to get these deals soon if you’ve made up your mind already.

