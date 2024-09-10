Deal: The Anker 548 Power Bank is huge, has a light, has plenty of ports, and is $50 off

Regular battery packs are great, but they are almost never enough for my weekend adventures. In fact, not even my larger 25,000mAh power bank can handle more than a couple of days of my charging needs. If you need more than that, you’ll want to get something like the Anker 548 Power Bank, which right now is available at a $50 discount, bringing the cost down to $100. Get the Anker 548 Power Bank for just $100

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” It’s also worth noting the discount applies to both the Gray and Green color versions.

Anker 548 Power Bank Anker 548 Power Bank See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker 548 Power Bank is an awesome power bank that is edging towards the world of power stations. It is larger than usual, but portable enough to take with you almost anywhere. Inside you’ll find a 60,000mAh battery, enough to charge most smartphones about five times, often more.

It’s pretty fast, too. The fastest USB-C port can charge at 60W, while the second one reaches 27W. There are also two USB-A ports that can reach 18W, for less power-hungry gadgets.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, the battery also has a really cool, integrated, retractable 3W light. It’s right on top, and you can use it like a lantern. There’s even a built-in screen that will inform you about the battery’s status and what it’s doing. I wish it had at least one AC outlet, but you can’t have it all, and this is still a great battery!

Go buy your own Anker 548 Power Bank as soon as possible. This is still a record-low price for this item, and it’s likely hitting these prices because the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station is looking like its upgraded successor, and it just launched. When this happens, it usually means manufacturers are trying to get rid of all remaining stock of the previous version, and who knows when that will happen.

Extra deal: The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is for those who need more

If the Anker 548 Power Bank is not enough for you, you need to take things to the next level. There is also a great deal on the Anker 521 Portable Power Station. It has a 256Wh battery, which is enough to charge the average smartphone about 16 times. Of course, the power station is larger, though.

This unit has a 300W max output, with peaks of 600W. It also has two AC outlets, making it easy to support much more electronics, such as regular appliances like mini-fridges, fans, air pumps, etc. For regular devices, you can use the two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, which can reach 60W speeds. It also has an integrated light and supports solar panel recharging.

The only tricky part about this deal is that it is only for Amazon Prime members. That said, new members can catch a 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime, in which case signing up is free for a month!

You might like

Comments