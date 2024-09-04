Save $30 on the brand-new Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station

If you’re looking for a great portable battery to keep all your electronics charged on your weekend adventures, Anker has some of the best solutions the industry can offer. The brand-new Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station strikes the perfect balance; it is very powerful, but the size is still relatively portable. And if you’re looking for a deal, you can catch a $30 discount on it right now. Get the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station for $170

This deal is available from Amazon, but you must keep in mind the discount comes in the form of a clip-on coupon you must manually apply on the product page. If you prefer, the same offer is available on Anker’s site, as well.

The Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station is the successor to the Anker 548 Power Bank, which is also on discount, as we reported this morning.

How is the Anker SOLIX C300 better? For starters, it has a larger 90,000mAh battery, which is enough to charge an average phone about 19 times. It can also do it at pretty nice speeds, as it offers a max output of 300W, and the fastest ports can reach a max of 140W!

The battery comes with a nice variety of connections. It has four USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. There’s also a connection for a 100W panel if you wish to go off the grid. Like its predecessor, it also has a very convenient built-in light, so you can use the unit as a lantern. I wish Anker had added at least one AC outlet, but we can’t have it all, and this is still a great power station.

This is a brand-new product, and it’s rare to get discounts on newly released items. We’re not sure how long this sale will last, so it might be best if you get yours while it’s hot.

